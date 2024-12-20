Bullet Train Boost: Tunnel Works Advance with New Machinery
The Indian government's bullet train project in Maharashtra has progressed significantly, with orders placed for tunnel boring machines to complete an undersea tunnel. Infrastructure expansion, such as bridges and aqueducts, are underway. The project, costing over ₹1,64,000 crore, is expected to enhance regional connectivity and economic growth.
The Bullet Train project in Maharashtra is taking a giant leap forward with the procurement of three tunnel boring machines intended for an extensive 21 km undersea tunnel. This update was shared by the government in a written response to the Rajya Sabha, alongside a detailed overview of infrastructure developments in the state.
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw emphasized the momentum gained in recent months, noting that land acquisition hurdles have been cleared, and construction of key components like bridges and aqueducts is in progress. Additionally, preparatory work for TBM operations, including making shafts, has commenced.
Amid concerns from Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut over potential funding cuts for railway lines, Vaishnaw clarified that several projects, including the Bullet Train and Western Dedicated Freight Corridor, are actively proceeding. These infrastructure projects, exceeding ₹1,64,000 crore, aim to facilitate regional development and economic progress in Maharashtra.
