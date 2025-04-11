Left Menu

Karnataka's Construction Commission Controversy: Ministerial Offices Under Scrutiny

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar has urged contractors facing commission demands to report to Lokayukta. This follows allegations by the Karnataka State Contractors Association that commission demands are worsening. Shivakumar dismissed claims of involvement by his office and other ministers, inviting formal complaints from aggrieved parties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 11-04-2025 14:49 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 14:49 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar has advised contractors who face demands for commission to bring their grievances to the Lokayukta. This statement came after the Karnataka State Contractors Association pointed fingers at government offices for exacerbating the commission issue beyond the levels seen during the previous BJP administration.

The association alleged the involvement of unseen brokers in the offices of Deputy CM Shivakumar and two senior Cabinet ministers. In response, Shivakumar refuted these claims, maintaining that neither he nor ministers Satish Jarkiholi and Boseraju were involved and encouraged lodging of complaints to uphold accountability.

Amidst these allegations, the Deputy CM questioned contractors' approaches in handling their contracts, especially under financial constraints from previous administrations. He remarked on the improper commencement of projects without allocated funds, suggesting greater responsibility and transparency from involved parties moving forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)

