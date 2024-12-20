Moksh Ornaments Unveils Rs 49 Crore Rights Issue to Expand Global Reach

Mumbai's renowned gold jewellery manufacturer, Moksh Ornaments, has unveiled its plans to raise a substantial Rs 49 crore through a rights issue set to launch on December 30.

The offering will remain open until January 10, 2025, with a total of 3.26 crore shares available at Rs 15 each, offered in a 14:23 ratio to existing shareholders. This move is managed by lead manager Kunvarji Finstock and registrar Bigshare Services.

Managing Director Amrit J Shah expressed the company's goals to strengthen its international market presence and establish a subsidiary in the UAE. The capital raised will meet working capital needs and support corporate growth. Notably, the company reported a 25.17% revenue increase, reaching Rs 158.45 crore.

