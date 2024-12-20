UltraTech Cement Secures CCI Nod for India Cements Acquisition

In a significant development, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) has granted approval for UltraTech Cement, spearheaded by billionaire Kumar Mangalam Birla, to acquire a substantial stake in India Cements.

The regulatory body sanctioned UltraTech's proposed acquisition of 32.72% equity in India Cements from its promoters, along with a provision for an open offer targeting an additional 26% stake.

The acquisition is part of UltraTech's strategic move to expand its operations in the southern Indian cement market, a region known for its competitive and fast-growing nature, especially in Tamil Nadu.

(With inputs from agencies.)