Market Stasis Amid U.S.-China Trade Tensions

China and Hong Kong stock exchanges remained stagnant on Tuesday, reflecting investor anxiety as clarity on U.S.-China trade relations remains elusive. Both regions' indices showed minimal change, influenced by the Trump administration's intensified investigations into semiconductor imports on national security grounds.

Despite the stability, semiconductor-related stocks experienced downward pressure. The CSI Semiconductor Industry Index and the electronics subindex surrendered Monday's gains, dropping 1.7% and 1.5%, respectively. A similar trend was noted in Hong Kong, with the Hang Seng Tech Index down by 0.9%, affecting major players like Xpeng and SMIC.

Yan Wang of Alpine Macro highlighted the volatile nature of the U.S.-China tariff situation, comparing it to an unpredictable landscape with frequent changes. Amid this uncertainty, stocks associated with banks and consumer staples showed resilience, slightly mitigating overall market losses.

