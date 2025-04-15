Left Menu

Market Stasis Amid U.S.-China Trade Tensions

China and Hong Kong stocks remained flat as investors sought clarity on U.S.-China trade relations. The Trump administration intensified probes into semiconductor imports. The resulting uncertainty affected chip stocks, while some indices showed marginal gains, highlighting the fluidity and unpredictability of the trade situation.

Updated: 15-04-2025 10:23 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 10:23 IST
China and Hong Kong stock exchanges remained stagnant on Tuesday, reflecting investor anxiety as clarity on U.S.-China trade relations remains elusive. Both regions' indices showed minimal change, influenced by the Trump administration's intensified investigations into semiconductor imports on national security grounds.

Despite the stability, semiconductor-related stocks experienced downward pressure. The CSI Semiconductor Industry Index and the electronics subindex surrendered Monday's gains, dropping 1.7% and 1.5%, respectively. A similar trend was noted in Hong Kong, with the Hang Seng Tech Index down by 0.9%, affecting major players like Xpeng and SMIC.

Yan Wang of Alpine Macro highlighted the volatile nature of the U.S.-China tariff situation, comparing it to an unpredictable landscape with frequent changes. Amid this uncertainty, stocks associated with banks and consumer staples showed resilience, slightly mitigating overall market losses.

