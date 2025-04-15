Trade Tensions Rock Global Markets Amid Trump's Tariff Twists

Asia's shares nudged up marginally on Tuesday, thanks to a surge in auto sector stocks after U.S. President Donald Trump insinuated potential exemptions on existing auto-related tariffs.

Meanwhile, U.S. Treasury bonds saw stability after recovering from last week's significant downturn, although investor trust in the dollar continued to wane.

Nevertheless, Trump's inconsistent trade announcements maintained market unpredictability, affecting global economic forecasts and investor sentiment.

