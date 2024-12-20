Telangana Calls for Tax Reforms and Gig Worker Protection

In a bid to enhance business ease, Telangana has called on the Centre to simplify income tax slabs and reduce corporate tax rates. The state's Deputy Chief Minister, Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, highlighted these demands during a pre-Budget meeting with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Vikramarka stressed that simplifying IT and GST filing processes is critical, as they currently take weeks for businesses. He also proposed expanding the tax base through digital tracking and encouraging voluntary compliance as key measures to streamline the nation's tax framework.

Additionally, Telangana advocated for social security measures for gig workers, realigning fiscal targets, and urged unbiased allocation of funds based on population ratios for centrally sponsored schemes.

