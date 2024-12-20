Left Menu

Telangana Calls for Tax Reforms and Gig Worker Protection

Telangana urged the Centre for simplified tax slabs and reduced corporate tax rates to improve business ease. Deputy Chief Minister emphasized reforming IT and GST filing, expanding tax bases, and social security for gig workers. He also called for enhanced allocations for capital expenditure and fair scheme disbursements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 20-12-2024 19:51 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 19:51 IST
In a bid to enhance business ease, Telangana has called on the Centre to simplify income tax slabs and reduce corporate tax rates. The state's Deputy Chief Minister, Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, highlighted these demands during a pre-Budget meeting with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Vikramarka stressed that simplifying IT and GST filing processes is critical, as they currently take weeks for businesses. He also proposed expanding the tax base through digital tracking and encouraging voluntary compliance as key measures to streamline the nation's tax framework.

Additionally, Telangana advocated for social security measures for gig workers, realigning fiscal targets, and urged unbiased allocation of funds based on population ratios for centrally sponsored schemes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

