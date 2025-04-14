Telangana's Bold Move: Social Security Bill for Gig Workers

In a groundbreaking initiative, Telangana's Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has taken steps towards introducing a Bill aimed at providing social security to Gig and platform workers in the state. The draft Bill, a fulfillment of a Congress poll pledge, seeks to enhance workers' welfare and rights significantly.

During a meeting with Gig workers, union representatives, and senior officials, CM Reddy emphasized the importance of public input in shaping the Bill. He instructed officials to make the draft publicly accessible online for feedback, with the aim of enacting the legislation on May 1, coinciding with International Workers' Day.

The State Labour Department has outlined key provisions such as job security and insurance. With almost four lakh individuals working in the Gig economy in Telangana, the proposed Bill underscores the necessity for protective measures in the sector. CM Reddy announced the pioneering implementation of accident insurance for Gig workers, setting a precedent in India.

