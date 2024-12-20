Peru's Economic Rebound: A Promising Growth Forecast

In a positive turn for Peru's economy, the central bank has revised its growth forecast upward to 3.2% for this year, reflecting a rebound from last year's recession where GDP fell by 0.6%.

Central Bank Chief Julio Velarde emphasized the need to address the fiscal deficit, projected to decrease to 2.2% of GDP by 2025 from this year's 3.7%.

Moreover, the bank anticipates stabilizing inflation rates, predicting a 2.1% rate in 2024, narrowing to 2% over the subsequent two years, presenting a stable outlook for Peru's economic environment.

