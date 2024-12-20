Distress Signal at Sea: Gam Express Crisis

The vessel Gam Express sent a distress signal in the Kerch Strait, prompting an investigation by Russia's Southern Transport Prosecutor's Office. The office is monitoring navigation safety after the distress call was reported on the Telegram messaging app.

The Russian Seafarers' Trade Union revealed that the signal was sent due to the crew not receiving salaries for three months and a food shortage. Interfax news agency highlighted these concerns, noting that food supplies last reached the crew on November 16.

The Kerch Strait is a vital shipping passage, linking the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov, making the situation more pressing for maritime operations in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)