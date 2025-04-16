Trump Targets Harvard's Tax Status Amid University Showdown
U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened to remove Harvard University's tax-exempt status after the university rejected demands to change its academic programs. Trump accuses universities of Marxism, antisemitism, and radical ideology. Harvard and Columbia face pressure over handling pro-Palestinian protests after Israeli-Palestinian conflicts last year.
President Donald Trump is escalating tensions with Harvard University, threatening to revoke its tax-exempt status. This move comes after Harvard rejected the administration's demands deemed 'unlawful'.
The Trump administration accuses universities of promoting antisemitism and radical ideology amid campus protests following Middle Eastern conflicts.
Responding to Harvard's refusal and subsequent protest, the administration has frozen over $2 billion in grants, triggering legal disputes over academic freedom and constitutional rights.
