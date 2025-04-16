Trump Targets Harvard's Tax Status Amid University Showdown

President Donald Trump is escalating tensions with Harvard University, threatening to revoke its tax-exempt status. This move comes after Harvard rejected the administration's demands deemed 'unlawful'.

The Trump administration accuses universities of promoting antisemitism and radical ideology amid campus protests following Middle Eastern conflicts.

Responding to Harvard's refusal and subsequent protest, the administration has frozen over $2 billion in grants, triggering legal disputes over academic freedom and constitutional rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)