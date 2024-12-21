Government Shutdown Threatens U.S. Travel Industry

The U.S. travel industry is facing a financial crisis as a potential partial government shutdown looms. Industry analysts predict a crippling $1 billion loss each week.

A prolonged stalemate could spell widespread travel disruptions, particularly during the busy holiday season, according to Geoff Freeman, CEO of the U.S. Travel Association.

In an alarming statement, the Transportation Security Administration has cautioned that such a shutdown could significantly extend airport wait times, exacerbating the already strained travel system.

