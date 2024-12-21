Left Menu

Government Shutdown Threatens U.S. Travel Industry

A partial U.S. government shutdown could cost the travel industry $1 billion weekly, causing disruptions. The U.S. Travel Association warns of holiday travel upheavals. TSA cautions longer airport wait times if the shutdown prolongs, highlighting the potential impact on travelers.

The U.S. travel industry is facing a financial crisis as a potential partial government shutdown looms. Industry analysts predict a crippling $1 billion loss each week.

A prolonged stalemate could spell widespread travel disruptions, particularly during the busy holiday season, according to Geoff Freeman, CEO of the U.S. Travel Association.

In an alarming statement, the Transportation Security Administration has cautioned that such a shutdown could significantly extend airport wait times, exacerbating the already strained travel system.

