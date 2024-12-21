Landslide Temporarily Cuts Off Dharchula-Tawaghat-Lipulekh Road in Uttarakhand

A significant landslide has temporarily rendered the Dharchula-Tawaghat-Lipulekh road in Uttarakhand inaccessible, though no casualties have been reported according to officials.

The landslide took place at approximately 11 am near Tawaghat, as confirmed by District Magistrate Vinod Goswami. Despite the absence of casualties, the incident resulted in the road's closure.

'SDM Dharchula and BRO officials are on-site, tackling the reopening of the vital road to Lipulekh on the India-China border. The road will soon be operational,' remarked Goswami. He mentioned the landslide might have been triggered by debris sliding from a nearby construction site.

