Landslide Temporarily Cuts Off Dharchula-Tawaghat-Lipulekh Road in Uttarakhand
A significant landslide on the Dharchula-Tawaghat-Lipulekh road in Uttarakhand halted traffic, although no casualties were reported. The incident occurred near Tawaghat around 11 am. Authorities are working on reopening the road connecting India and China, as debris from a nearby construction possibly caused the slide.
A significant landslide has temporarily rendered the Dharchula-Tawaghat-Lipulekh road in Uttarakhand inaccessible, though no casualties have been reported according to officials.
The landslide took place at approximately 11 am near Tawaghat, as confirmed by District Magistrate Vinod Goswami. Despite the absence of casualties, the incident resulted in the road's closure.
'SDM Dharchula and BRO officials are on-site, tackling the reopening of the vital road to Lipulekh on the India-China border. The road will soon be operational,' remarked Goswami. He mentioned the landslide might have been triggered by debris sliding from a nearby construction site.
