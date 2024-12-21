Landslide Disrupts Key Highway in Uttarakhand

A significant landslide has temporarily closed the Dharchula-Tawaghat-Lipulekh road in Uttarakhand, authorities confirmed. No casualties were reported in the incident, which occurred near Tawaghat around 11 am, according to District Magistrate Vinod Goswami.

State officials, including the Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Dharchula and the Border Roads Organization, have inspected the site and are diligently working to clear the rubble and restore access to the road leading to the India-China border. The blockage resulted from debris from a construction site above the main road, Goswami revealed.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami stated on Facebook that while traffic has been impacted, he is relieved there were no injuries and has directed the district administration to expedite the route clearance. The reopening of the road is expected soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)