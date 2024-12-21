Left Menu

Landslide Disrupts Key Highway in Uttarakhand

A major landslide on the Dharchula-Tawaghat-Lipulekh road in Uttarakhand has led to its closure. Fortunately, no casualties were reported. Authorities, including local officials and the Border Roads Organization, are actively working to clear the debris and reopen the road, which is critical for traffic near the India-China border.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pithoragarh | Updated: 21-12-2024 17:13 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 17:13 IST
Landslide Disrupts Key Highway in Uttarakhand
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A significant landslide has temporarily closed the Dharchula-Tawaghat-Lipulekh road in Uttarakhand, authorities confirmed. No casualties were reported in the incident, which occurred near Tawaghat around 11 am, according to District Magistrate Vinod Goswami.

State officials, including the Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Dharchula and the Border Roads Organization, have inspected the site and are diligently working to clear the rubble and restore access to the road leading to the India-China border. The blockage resulted from debris from a construction site above the main road, Goswami revealed.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami stated on Facebook that while traffic has been impacted, he is relieved there were no injuries and has directed the district administration to expedite the route clearance. The reopening of the road is expected soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

 Global
2
US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

 United States
3
High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

 Global
4
Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024