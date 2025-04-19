Left Menu

Ukraine's Reluctance Over Trust in Putin’s Ceasefire Declaration

Ukraine's Foreign Minister expressed skepticism about Russian President Vladimir Putin's ceasefire declaration, insisting on Ukraine's commitment to an agreed 30-day ceasefire. He emphasized distrust in Putin's words and urged action over rhetoric, noting Russia could still agree to the original terms proposed in March.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-04-2025 21:39 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 21:39 IST
Ukraine's Reluctance Over Trust in Putin’s Ceasefire Declaration
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Saturday, Ukraine's Foreign Minister cast doubt on Russian President Vladimir Putin's declaration of an Easter ceasefire, emphasizing Ukraine's steadfast adherence to a previously agreed 30-day truce.

Minister Andrii Sybiha reiterated Ukraine's consistent position, referencing their March 11 agreement in Jeddah to the U.S. proposal for a complete interim ceasefire lasting 30 days.

Despite Putin's latest statement about his readiness for a ceasefire, Sybiha stressed that Ukraine cannot rely on his words, highlighting the need for concrete actions instead of mere declarations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senator Meets Wrongly Deported Man in El Salvador

Senator Meets Wrongly Deported Man in El Salvador

 United States
2
Alabama Lawmakers Ignite Controversy with New Religious and LGBTQ+ Legislation

Alabama Lawmakers Ignite Controversy with New Religious and LGBTQ+ Legislati...

 United States
3
Tightened Visa Scrutiny: U.S. Enforces Social Media Vetting for Gaza Travelers

Tightened Visa Scrutiny: U.S. Enforces Social Media Vetting for Gaza Travele...

 Global
4
Powerful Quake Shakes Northern Chile

Powerful Quake Shakes Northern Chile

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI narratives echo Jungian archetypes without human nuance

Ethical AI demands global coordination, not patchwork laws

Bio-inspired robots set to redefine autonomy and intelligence

Data-driven workplace surveillance risks breaching employee rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025