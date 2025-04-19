Ukraine's Reluctance Over Trust in Putin’s Ceasefire Declaration
Ukraine's Foreign Minister expressed skepticism about Russian President Vladimir Putin's ceasefire declaration, insisting on Ukraine's commitment to an agreed 30-day ceasefire. He emphasized distrust in Putin's words and urged action over rhetoric, noting Russia could still agree to the original terms proposed in March.
On Saturday, Ukraine's Foreign Minister cast doubt on Russian President Vladimir Putin's declaration of an Easter ceasefire, emphasizing Ukraine's steadfast adherence to a previously agreed 30-day truce.
Minister Andrii Sybiha reiterated Ukraine's consistent position, referencing their March 11 agreement in Jeddah to the U.S. proposal for a complete interim ceasefire lasting 30 days.
Despite Putin's latest statement about his readiness for a ceasefire, Sybiha stressed that Ukraine cannot rely on his words, highlighting the need for concrete actions instead of mere declarations.
