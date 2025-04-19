Ukraine's Reluctance Over Trust in Putin’s Ceasefire Declaration

On Saturday, Ukraine's Foreign Minister cast doubt on Russian President Vladimir Putin's declaration of an Easter ceasefire, emphasizing Ukraine's steadfast adherence to a previously agreed 30-day truce.

Minister Andrii Sybiha reiterated Ukraine's consistent position, referencing their March 11 agreement in Jeddah to the U.S. proposal for a complete interim ceasefire lasting 30 days.

Despite Putin's latest statement about his readiness for a ceasefire, Sybiha stressed that Ukraine cannot rely on his words, highlighting the need for concrete actions instead of mere declarations.

(With inputs from agencies.)