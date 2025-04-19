Russia's Strategic Gains: Kursk Region Advances

Russia's military has successfully driven out Ukrainian forces, securing most of the western Kursk region, a key objective since Kyiv's unexpected invasion last year. This was confirmed by Russia's military chief, Valery Gerasimov, during a meeting with President Vladimir Putin.

According to Gerasimov, Ukraine retains control of only 3 square km around the villages of Oleshnya and Gornal. The Russian Defense Ministry announced the recapture of Oleshnya, marking a significant victory for Russian troops.

Looking ahead, Russia has seized swathes of territory within Kursk and is advancing into the neighboring Sumy region, while Ukraine simultaneously pushes into Russia's Belgorod region. These developments unfold as Moscow signals intentions for a unilateral Easter ceasefire in Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)