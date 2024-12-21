Dr Ravi Pillai: Bahrain's Beacon of Excellence

Indian entrepreneur Dr Ravi Pillai has achieved a historic milestone by becoming the only foreign national to receive Bahrain's esteemed national award, the Medal of Efficiency. King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa honored him for his notable advancements in the kingdom.

The award was presented on December 16, as part of Bahrain's recognition of Dr Pillai's pivotal role in refining operations, bolstering community development, and elevating the nation's international influence, according to the royal statement.

Dr Pillai, who leads RP Group and enjoys a USD 12 billion turnover, is India's largest employer abroad and a significant investor in the country. He dedicated the award to his team, Bahrain's supportive populace, and the hardworking Indian expatriates in the Gulf region.

