Dr Ravi Pillai: Bahrain's Beacon of Excellence

Indian businessman Dr Ravi Pillai has received Bahrain's prestigious Medal of Efficiency for his significant contributions to the kingdom's development. King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa personally awarded this distinction, highlighting Pillai's impact in various sectors including refinery operations, community development, and strengthening Bahrain's global standing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 21-12-2024 18:26 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 18:26 IST
Indian entrepreneur Dr Ravi Pillai has achieved a historic milestone by becoming the only foreign national to receive Bahrain's esteemed national award, the Medal of Efficiency. King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa honored him for his notable advancements in the kingdom.

The award was presented on December 16, as part of Bahrain's recognition of Dr Pillai's pivotal role in refining operations, bolstering community development, and elevating the nation's international influence, according to the royal statement.

Dr Pillai, who leads RP Group and enjoys a USD 12 billion turnover, is India's largest employer abroad and a significant investor in the country. He dedicated the award to his team, Bahrain's supportive populace, and the hardworking Indian expatriates in the Gulf region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

