Transforming the Northeast: A New Financial Pathway

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on Saturday, called on banks to draft distinct financial guidelines for the Northeast, focusing on its people and ground realities. This request came during a bankers' conclave, highlighting the imperative of customizing banking policies for the region to ensure holistic development.

Shah emphasized that the standard guidelines by RBI, NABARD, and other banking institutions might not suit the Northeast given its unique circumstances. He stressed the potential for investment and manufacturing in the region, predicting an average growth rate of 20% over the next decade.

Highlighting the urgency for economic growth, Shah urged banks and venture capitalists to view the development of the Northeast as their responsibility. He reiterated the Northeast's strategic position as a potential economic gateway, facilitated by its connection to global markets through the Chittagong port.

