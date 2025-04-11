Left Menu

PM Modi's Vision for a Progressive Kashi: Uniting Heritage with Development

Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized opposition parties for prioritizing family-centric politics, while highlighting his government's focus on inclusive development during his visit to Varanasi. He emphasized Kashi's transformation into a healthcare hub and India's cultural growth, and called for preserving Kashi's heritage while advancing sports initiatives for future Olympics.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a swipe at opposition parties during his recent visit to Varanasi, accusing them of focusing on power and family-centric politics. In contrast, he labeled his government as committed to inclusive development and national betterment.

Addressing a gathering after laying the foundation stone for 44 projects worth Rs 3,880 crore, Modi emphasized the transformative journey of Kashi, which has evolved into a healthcare hub while maintaining its rich heritage. New hospitals and improved healthcare infrastructure were highlighted as pivotal changes in the region.

Modi also unveiled plans for future growth, emphasizing initiatives like sports infrastructure development in Varanasi and advocating for hosting the 2036 Olympics in India. He called for preserving Kashi's ancient soul amid modernization, urging unity and progress for the iconic city's future.

