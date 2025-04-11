Left Menu

Yuan in Crisis: Navigating Trade War Turbulence

China's yuan rebounded from a 2007 trough against the dollar amid an ongoing trade war with the U.S., leading to increased tariffs on imports. The People's Bank of China aims to stabilize the yuan to avoid financial instability while policymakers seek economic revival post-COVID-19 slump.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2025 14:39 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 14:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The yuan, China's currency, has regained some ground despite being battered by ongoing trade disputes with the United States. Both countries have enacted harsh tariffs, exacerbating economic tensions further.

Following a brief market rally, President Donald Trump's tariff pause did not extend to China, leading to heightened import duties from both nations. Notably, China raised its tariffs on U.S. goods to 125%.

Despite challenges, China's central bank is working to maintain the yuan's stability, reversing trends of significant market dips to bolster exports while preventing capital outflow and financial instability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

