Yuan in Crisis: Navigating Trade War Turbulence

The yuan, China's currency, has regained some ground despite being battered by ongoing trade disputes with the United States. Both countries have enacted harsh tariffs, exacerbating economic tensions further.

Following a brief market rally, President Donald Trump's tariff pause did not extend to China, leading to heightened import duties from both nations. Notably, China raised its tariffs on U.S. goods to 125%.

Despite challenges, China's central bank is working to maintain the yuan's stability, reversing trends of significant market dips to bolster exports while preventing capital outflow and financial instability.

