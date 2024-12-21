Revitalizing Kolkata: Transforming Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Airport Into an International Hub

The Centre is implementing a transformative plan to restore the prominence of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport, aiming to make it a hub for international flights. Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu revealed on Saturday that the airport will soon accommodate 100 flights daily.

During the airport's centenary celebration, Naidu recalled the days when Kolkata had direct flights to London and Paris. He expressed determination to significantly increase the current 15 international and 49 domestic flights to make Kolkata one of India's busiest airports.

Naidu noted the increase in daily aircraft movements from 264 to 400, attributing this growth to the Centre's efforts and state support. With plans to elevate annual passenger numbers from 2.6 million to over 4 million, a new terminal is slated to open by November 2025. A commemorative coin was launched during the event, along with the announcement of the 'Uran Café' initiative. Further infrastructure improvements, including Bagdogra airport, are also planned to stimulate economic growth.

