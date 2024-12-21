Tragic Collision Claims 37 Lives on Brazilian Highway

In a tragic turn of events, a severe collision between a passenger bus and a truck on a highway in Minas Gerais, southeastern Brazil, resulted in the loss of 37 lives early Saturday.

Local officials from the Minas Gerais fire department confirmed that 13 individuals were rushed to nearby hospitals following the deadly accident. Witnesses reported that a blown tire caused the bus to veer into the truck, although other accounts suggest a granite block struck the bus.

Governor Romeu Zema announced a comprehensive response to support the victims' families during this difficult time. This incident adds to Brazil's troubling traffic fatality statistics, with over 10,000 deaths reported in 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)