Left Menu

Tragic Collision Claims 37 Lives on Brazilian Highway

A tragic collision between a passenger bus and a truck in Minas Gerais, Brazil, has claimed 37 lives. The accident, which involved a Sao Paulo-bound bus, is under investigation. Witnesses report tire issues and a granite block may have contributed. Authorities have been fully mobilized to assist victims' families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Saopaulo | Updated: 21-12-2024 22:52 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 22:52 IST
Tragic Collision Claims 37 Lives on Brazilian Highway
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a tragic turn of events, a severe collision between a passenger bus and a truck on a highway in Minas Gerais, southeastern Brazil, resulted in the loss of 37 lives early Saturday.

Local officials from the Minas Gerais fire department confirmed that 13 individuals were rushed to nearby hospitals following the deadly accident. Witnesses reported that a blown tire caused the bus to veer into the truck, although other accounts suggest a granite block struck the bus.

Governor Romeu Zema announced a comprehensive response to support the victims' families during this difficult time. This incident adds to Brazil's troubling traffic fatality statistics, with over 10,000 deaths reported in 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

 Global
2
US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

 United States
3
High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

 Global
4
Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024