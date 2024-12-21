Left Menu

Tragedy on the Highway: Fatal Bus Crash in Brazil

A deadly collision between a bus and a truck in Brazil has resulted in over 30 fatalities. The incident occurred near Teofilo Otoni with 38 confirmed dead and several others critically injured. The cause is under investigation, with differing witness accounts and a forensic inquiry underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-12-2024 23:25 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 23:25 IST
Tragedy on the Highway: Fatal Bus Crash in Brazil
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A tragic accident unfolded early on Saturday in Brazil, as a bus packed with passengers collided with a truck and erupted in flames. The collision occurred near Teofilo Otoni in Minas Gerais, claiming the lives of more than 30 individuals, as confirmed by the state's fire department.

Out of the bus's 45 passengers, 38, including the driver, were pronounced dead while remaining passengers were rushed to a local hospital in critical condition. The truck driver fled the scene, and survivors from a car that collided with the truck remain among the few who escaped the tragic fate.

President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva expressed his condolences and assured governmental support for the affected families. As investigations proceed, initial reports suggest a tire blowout, though other witness claims cite a granite block falling from the truck as the cause. Authorities await forensic results to ascertain the true cause of the accident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate After Missile Attack in Russia's Kursk Region

Tensions Escalate After Missile Attack in Russia's Kursk Region

 Global
2
Qualcomm's Legal Win: A Turning Point in Chip Industry Dynamics

Qualcomm's Legal Win: A Turning Point in Chip Industry Dynamics

 Global
3
House Passes Bill to Avert Shutdown, Faces Senate Test

House Passes Bill to Avert Shutdown, Faces Senate Test

 Global
4
U.S. Imposes Visa Restrictions Amid South Sudan Conflict

U.S. Imposes Visa Restrictions Amid South Sudan Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024