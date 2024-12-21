Tragedy on the Highway: Fatal Bus Crash in Brazil

A tragic accident unfolded early on Saturday in Brazil, as a bus packed with passengers collided with a truck and erupted in flames. The collision occurred near Teofilo Otoni in Minas Gerais, claiming the lives of more than 30 individuals, as confirmed by the state's fire department.

Out of the bus's 45 passengers, 38, including the driver, were pronounced dead while remaining passengers were rushed to a local hospital in critical condition. The truck driver fled the scene, and survivors from a car that collided with the truck remain among the few who escaped the tragic fate.

President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva expressed his condolences and assured governmental support for the affected families. As investigations proceed, initial reports suggest a tire blowout, though other witness claims cite a granite block falling from the truck as the cause. Authorities await forensic results to ascertain the true cause of the accident.

(With inputs from agencies.)