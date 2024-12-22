Special Holiday Trains Set to Ease Christmas Rush

In an effort to accommodate the expected Christmas travel rush, South Western Railway (SWR) has announced the operation of special train services from Bengaluru to various destinations. This initiative aims to provide additional capacity and ease congestion during the festive season.

SWR will launch a one-way express service, Train No 06215, from Mysuru to Prayagraj to cater to pilgrims attending the Kumbh Mela. Another service, Train No 06507, will operate between SMVT Bengaluru and Thiruvananthapuram. Passengers can expect a comfortable journey with scheduled departure and arrival times, as detailed in a recent press release.

To further alleviate travel woes, special express services will also run between Bengaluru and Kalaburagi. These trains, strategically scheduled to depart in both directions, will ensure that travelers can reach their destinations conveniently. Several intermediate stops are included, ensuring connectivity across key regions. With additional coaches in place, the endeavor is to make passengers' journeys as smooth as possible during this bustling period.

