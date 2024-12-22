Tragic incidents marred charitable events across Nigeria during Christmas, resulting in 67 deaths, with many victims being children. These unfortunate events underscore the critical cost-of-living crisis crippling Africa's most populous nation.

In Oyo State, 35 children perished, while 22 lives were lost in Anambra and 10 more in the capital, Abuja, where crowds gathered for essential food and clothing donations. The dire economic situation, driven by governmental fiscal policies, has spiked inflation to 34.6%, marking a historic high.

Nigeria's President Bola Tinubu has urged authorities to improve safety measures, but enforcing such directives remains challenging. The ongoing economic hardships and poor crowd management contribute to the perilous gatherings, highlighting the urgent need for strategic security planning at public charity events.

(With inputs from agencies.)