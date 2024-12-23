Vietnam's Strategic Railway Link to China

Vietnam is set to embark on the construction of a new railway from its largest northern port to the border with China by the end of next year, according to Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh.

The ambitious project, which seeks to enhance connectivity, will be presented to the National Assembly for approval in February, as announced in a statement by Chinh on Sunday.

Spanning 417 kilometers (259 miles), the railway will stretch from Lao Cai province, pass through the capital Hanoi, and culminate in Haiphong City, promising to significantly bolster transportation infrastructure.

