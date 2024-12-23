Left Menu

Vietnam's Strategic Railway Link to China

Vietnam plans to build a new railway connecting its largest northern port to the China border, aiming to start next year. Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh announced the government's intention to seek approval from the National Assembly by February for the 417-km link from Lao Cai to Haiphong.

Vietnam is set to embark on the construction of a new railway from its largest northern port to the border with China by the end of next year, according to Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh.

The ambitious project, which seeks to enhance connectivity, will be presented to the National Assembly for approval in February, as announced in a statement by Chinh on Sunday.

Spanning 417 kilometers (259 miles), the railway will stretch from Lao Cai province, pass through the capital Hanoi, and culminate in Haiphong City, promising to significantly bolster transportation infrastructure.

