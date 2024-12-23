Empowering Indian Farmers: D-U-N-S Numbers for Global Reach

Dun & Bradstreet India has announced a strategic collaboration with the Northeastern Regional Agricultural Marketing Corporation (NERAMAC) to issue D-U-N-S® Numbers to Farmer Production Organizations (FPOs) in the North Eastern region. This initiative aims to enhance the global visibility of local agricultural businesses by providing a unique identifier for each organization.

The D-U-N-S® Number, a well-recognized industry identifier, will assist FPOs in showcasing their diverse products in new markets and increase their reach both locally and internationally. Preeta Misra, Senior Director at Dun & Bradstreet India, emphasized the immense potential for these organizations to connect with overseas markets, contributing significantly to the region's economic development.

NERAMAC's Managing Director, Cmde Rajiv Ashok (Retd), highlighted the advantages for FPOs using D-U-N-S® Numbers, noting the potential for greater income through global market penetration. The partnership aligns with efforts to support India's agricultural sector by, among other measures, building credibility and identifying new growth opportunities.

