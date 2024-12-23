IIT Delhi Kicks Off Placement Season with Over 1,200 Job Offers

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has commenced its placement season for the academic year 2024-25 on an impressive note, securing over 1,200 job offers, comprising pre-placement offers (PPOs), according to the Office of Career Services.

About 1,150 students have been uniquely selected, affirming IIT Delhi's esteemed status as a center of excellence. Top recruiters like American Express, Barclays, BCG, Bluestone Jewellery & Lifestyle, and others have played a pivotal role, some making double-digit offers.

Additionally, students have received 50-plus international offers from more than 15 top organizations, spanning regions such as Japan, the Netherlands, South Korea, and more. Prof. Naresh Varma Datla expressed confidence in the evolving trend, highlighting efforts to broaden company and job profile ranges.

Prof. Suresh Neelakantan praised both students and recruiters for their significant contributions, noting the seamless execution of placements as evidence of strong teamwork within the OCS.

The placement season, catering to undergraduate and postgraduate students, is set to continue through the next semester, thanks to collaborative efforts involving staff, students, and industry leaders. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)