IIT Delhi Kicks Off Placement Season with Over 1,200 Job Offers

IIT Delhi's 2024-25 placement season starts strong with over 1,200 job offers from leading recruiters. Around 1,150 students secured positions, including over 50 international offers. The Office of Career Services anticipates continued success, crediting collaboration between recruiters, students, and staff for the smooth process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-12-2024 13:30 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 13:30 IST
IIT Delhi (Photo source: Office of Career Services, IIT Delhi). Image Credit: ANI
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has commenced its placement season for the academic year 2024-25 on an impressive note, securing over 1,200 job offers, comprising pre-placement offers (PPOs), according to the Office of Career Services.

About 1,150 students have been uniquely selected, affirming IIT Delhi's esteemed status as a center of excellence. Top recruiters like American Express, Barclays, BCG, Bluestone Jewellery & Lifestyle, and others have played a pivotal role, some making double-digit offers.

Additionally, students have received 50-plus international offers from more than 15 top organizations, spanning regions such as Japan, the Netherlands, South Korea, and more. Prof. Naresh Varma Datla expressed confidence in the evolving trend, highlighting efforts to broaden company and job profile ranges.

Prof. Suresh Neelakantan praised both students and recruiters for their significant contributions, noting the seamless execution of placements as evidence of strong teamwork within the OCS.

The placement season, catering to undergraduate and postgraduate students, is set to continue through the next semester, thanks to collaborative efforts involving staff, students, and industry leaders. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

