Rahul Gandhi: The Champion of Social Justice Prevails

Senior Congress leader Kamal Nath praised Rahul Gandhi for his pivotal role in the government's decision to conduct a caste census. Nath credited Gandhi's persistent advocacy for the move, labeling him the 'biggest warrior of social justice.' His efforts were recognized when the BJP-led government accepted his demand.

In a pointed critique aimed at the Union government, senior Congress leader Kamal Nath lauded Rahul Gandhi for his significant influence over the recent decision to include caste enumeration in the census. Nath emphasized that Gandhi's unyielding advocacy has earned him the accolade of the 'biggest warrior of social justice' among the populace.

Nath addressed the government's capitulation to the long-standing demand for a caste census, which Gandhi had first championed. This acknowledgment marked a significant victory for the opposition and highlighted Gandhi's steadfast commitment to social justice.

The former Madhya Pradesh chief minister cited Gandhi's unwavering promise to initiate the caste census, a pledge fulfilled as the BJP-led administration conceded to the demand, underscoring Gandhi's pivotal role in driving social reform.

(With inputs from agencies.)

