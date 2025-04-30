China Dominates Sudirman Cup Group Stages with Impressive Wins
China topped their Sudirman Cup group with a 4-1 victory over Thailand, maintaining an unbeaten run in the group stage. South Korea also advanced with a similar score against Taiwan. Meanwhile, Hong Kong and Canada ended their campaigns with impressive victories, despite being out of the quarter-finals contention.
In a commanding display, hosts and defending Sudirman Cup champions China emerged victorious in their group stage, sealing a 4-1 win over Thailand. This triumph positions them strongly as they chase a record-extending 14th title. Alongside them, South Korea mirrored their performance, defeating Taiwan with the same scoreline.
China's charge was led by the formidable duo Wei Yaxin and Feng Yanzhe, who clinched victory in their mixed doubles match. Despite Thailand's spirited fightback, highlighted by Ratchanok Intanon's upset over Wang Zhiyi, China secured their dominance with a decisive men's doubles win.
Elsewhere, Hong Kong and Canada wrapped up their Sudirman Cup campaigns on a positive note. Both teams departed the tournament after achieving significant wins against Algeria and Czech Republic respectively, showcasing their prowess and resilience despite missing out on a quarter-finals berth.
