Chhattisgarh Attracts Over Rs 15,184 Crore Investment at New Delhi Meet

The Chhattisgarh government on Monday announced monumental investment proposals totaling Rs 15,184 crore from leading industrialists across various sectors. These commitments were made during the Investors Connect Meet in New Delhi.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai met with both domestic and international industrialists to explore investment opportunities, emphasizing the state's commitment to industrial growth and job creation.

Chief among these proposals is an Rs 11,500 crore investment from Renew Power Limited for renewable energy projects, alongside significant commitments from key players in sectors such as electronics, EVs, and food processing.

State government officials highlighted new reforms and incentives designed to create a favorable business environment, aligning with national initiatives like 'Make in India' and 'Digital India.'

