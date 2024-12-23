Exclusive Partnership: Oman Air Appoints IGAT as Sales Agent in India

Oman Air, a prominent Middle Eastern airline, has designated InterGlobe Air Transport (IGAT) as its exclusive General Sales Agent (GSA) for the Indian market. This strategic move was announced on Monday, signifying a strong push to enhance Oman Air's market presence in India.

The partnership will see IGAT leveraging its extensive network to boost sales and improve customer service for Oman Air across the country. IGAT will manage various aspects of the airline's operations, including reservations, ticketing, and contact center services.

With over 90 weekly flights to 10 Indian cities, Oman Air aims to offer seamless connectivity and elevate the travel experience for its customers. IGAT's appointment is expected to contribute significantly to the airline's growth and success in India, a key market for the carrier.

(With inputs from agencies.)