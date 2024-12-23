Emerging Markets Navigate Interest Rate Shifts

Emerging market stocks showed an upward trend on Monday, while currencies displayed a mixed trajectory. Traders are assessing the U.S. interest rate developments and their impact on riskier emerging market assets anticipated in 2025.

The Hungarian forint incurred a 0.6% drop against the euro, trading at 414.38 per euro, a decline after the central bank raised the implied forint interest rate in a FX swap tender. The forint has decreased nearly 9% this year.

Elsewhere, emerging European currencies mostly remained unchanged against the euro. Stocks, however, experienced gains, with Poland's WIG20 index rising by 0.7%, driven by Budimex's shares increasing by 2.1% and Hungary's main index growing by 0.7%.

