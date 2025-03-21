Hungary Strikes Deal: Gas Payments Extension from the US Amid Sanctions

Hungary has secured an extension from the United States for a sanctions waiver that permits continued gas payments to Russia, according to Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto on Friday.

Last year, the US introduced sanctions on Russia's Gazprombank, a key recipient of European natural gas payments, amid tensions from the Ukraine conflict.

Szijjarto, speaking in Ankara with the help of a translator, mentioned that Hungary is also in discussions with Turkey's state-owned pipeline operator BOTAS for direct gas purchases starting in 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)