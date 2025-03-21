Left Menu

Hungary Strikes Deal: Gas Payments Extension from the US Amid Sanctions

Hungary has secured an extension from the US for a sanctions waiver to continue gas payments to Russia. This comes after US sanctions on Gazprombank due to the Ukraine conflict. Additionally, Hungary is negotiating with Turkey's BOTAS to buy natural gas directly from Turkey in 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 21-03-2025 17:25 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 17:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Turkey

Hungary has secured an extension from the United States for a sanctions waiver that permits continued gas payments to Russia, according to Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto on Friday.

Last year, the US introduced sanctions on Russia's Gazprombank, a key recipient of European natural gas payments, amid tensions from the Ukraine conflict.

Szijjarto, speaking in Ankara with the help of a translator, mentioned that Hungary is also in discussions with Turkey's state-owned pipeline operator BOTAS for direct gas purchases starting in 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

