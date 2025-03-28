Hungary's Gas Gains: Securing Supply Through TurkStream Pipeline

Hungary is poised to receive between 7.5 and 8 billion cubic metres of gas from Russia through the TurkStream pipeline in 2025, as reported by the RIA news agency. This expected volume would almost maximize the pipeline's capacity, according to Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto.

Szijjarto explained that the current rate of more than 20 million cubic metres per day supports these projections, illustrating a strategic move to secure Hungary's energy needs efficiently.

The Russian government had previously confirmed that Hungary's gas imports from Russia would reach 8.6 billion cubic metres in 2024, further emphasizing the nations' strong energy ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)