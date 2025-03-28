Left Menu

Hungary's Gas Gains: Securing Supply Through TurkStream Pipeline

Hungary aims to receive 7.5-8 billion cubic metres of gas from Russia via the TurkStream pipeline in 2025, nearing full capacity utilization. This follows an 8.6 billion cubic metres supply in 2024. Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto highlighted these projections, underlining Hungary's strategic energy partnerships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 28-03-2025 11:04 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 11:04 IST
Hungary's Gas Gains: Securing Supply Through TurkStream Pipeline
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

Hungary is poised to receive between 7.5 and 8 billion cubic metres of gas from Russia through the TurkStream pipeline in 2025, as reported by the RIA news agency. This expected volume would almost maximize the pipeline's capacity, according to Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto.

Szijjarto explained that the current rate of more than 20 million cubic metres per day supports these projections, illustrating a strategic move to secure Hungary's energy needs efficiently.

The Russian government had previously confirmed that Hungary's gas imports from Russia would reach 8.6 billion cubic metres in 2024, further emphasizing the nations' strong energy ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kim Jong Un's Vision: AI-Driven Suicide Drones and Reconnaissance Innovation

Kim Jong Un's Vision: AI-Driven Suicide Drones and Reconnaissance Innovation

 Global
2
White House Child Intruder: A Little Trespass

White House Child Intruder: A Little Trespass

 United States
3
Escalating Tensions in Gaza: Key Hamas Figures Killed in Airstrikes

Escalating Tensions in Gaza: Key Hamas Figures Killed in Airstrikes

 Global
4
Trump's Auto Tariff Sparks Global Trade Tensions

Trump's Auto Tariff Sparks Global Trade Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Americans more likely than Japanese to exploit cooperative AI

AI can teach humans never-before-seen game strategies

Agent-based AI outshines leading medical models in disease detection

Expressive chatbots ease loneliness, but may create addictive emotional bonds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025