Adani Defence Bolsters Aerospace Presence with Major Acquisition

Adani Defence Systems has acquired an 85.8% stake in Air Works India, valued at Rs400 crore, to expand in the MRO sector. Announced on December 23, 2024, the deal enhances Adani's aerospace capabilities and aligns with India's 'Make in India' initiative, bolstering their civil and defence aircraft maintenance role.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-12-2024 16:06 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 16:06 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Adani Defence Systems and Technologies Limited (ADSTL), an arm of Adani Enterprises, has taken a significant step in bolstering its profile in the aerospace sector by acquiring an 85.8% stake in Air Works India (Engineering) Pvt. Ltd. This strategic transaction, valued at an enterprise worth of Rs400 crore, was finalized on December 23, 2024.

This acquisition marks a pivotal expansion move by ADSTL into the maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services within the aviation sector. Established for over seventy years, Air Works India has a strong reputation in civil and defence aircraft maintenance and now becomes a crucial part of Adani Defence's extensive aerospace and defence portfolio.

The strategic acquisition is expected to significantly enhance Adani's standing in both Indian and global aerospace markets amid the rising demand for MRO services. The agreement grants ADSTL authoritative oversight over AWIEPL, conforming with the Securities and Exchange Board of India regulations, and underpins Adani Group's commitment to the 'Make in India' initiative focused on boosting indigenous aerospace capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

