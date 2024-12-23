Ensuring Rights: NHRC Focuses on Gig Workers' Welfare

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has underscored the need for targeted regulatory frameworks to address the pressing challenges faced by gig workers. At a recent open house in New Delhi, NHRC's acting chairperson, Vijaya Bharathi Sayani, highlighted concerns such as long working hours, financial strain, and safety risks, demanding immediate attention.

With over 83% of app-based drivers working more than 10 hours daily, the session called for actionable measures, including expanding the e-Shram portal, enhancing maternity benefits for women, and establishing rest points through public-private partnerships. The importance of financial literacy and vocational training was also spotlighted to promote transparency and skill development.

Additional suggestions encompassed companies offering comprehensive welfare schemes like health benefits and accident insurance, establishing grievance redressal mechanisms, enforcing minimum wage regulations, and addressing gig workers' safety during extreme climate events. NHRC Secretary General Bharat Lal stressed the importance of implementing existing labor laws and highlighted the efforts of states like Karnataka, Rajasthan, and Jharkhand in providing social security to gig workers.

(With inputs from agencies.)