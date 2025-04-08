Left Menu

Supreme Court Verdict Reshapes University Governance in Tamil Nadu

The Supreme Court's recent verdict declared that the Governor of Tamil Nadu will no longer serve as the chancellor of state-run universities. The decision stems from the judgment on ten bills passed by the Tamil Nadu Assembly. The state government will now appoint new chancellors as per the bills' provisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 08-04-2025 16:30 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 16:30 IST
Supreme Court Verdict Reshapes University Governance in Tamil Nadu
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has delivered a landmark judgment affecting higher education governance in Tamil Nadu. The ruling stipulates that Governor RN Ravi ceases his role as chancellor of state-run universities, handing over the reins to the state government. This significant decision follows the validation of ten bills by the Tamil Nadu Assembly.

DMK leader and Rajya Sabha MP P Wilson confirmed that the apex court assumes the governor has granted his assent to these bills. Going forward, the state will appoint chancellors for its universities. As debates intensify, discussions about the possibility of an appeal to the court's decision remain speculative.

In a social media statement, Wilson thanked the Supreme Court for upholding state autonomy and democracy. He also expressed gratitude to Chief Minister MK Stalin and legal colleagues for their efforts in securing this outcome. The ruling represents a pivotal shift in university governance and state rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025