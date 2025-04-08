Supreme Court Verdict Reshapes University Governance in Tamil Nadu

The Supreme Court has delivered a landmark judgment affecting higher education governance in Tamil Nadu. The ruling stipulates that Governor RN Ravi ceases his role as chancellor of state-run universities, handing over the reins to the state government. This significant decision follows the validation of ten bills by the Tamil Nadu Assembly.

DMK leader and Rajya Sabha MP P Wilson confirmed that the apex court assumes the governor has granted his assent to these bills. Going forward, the state will appoint chancellors for its universities. As debates intensify, discussions about the possibility of an appeal to the court's decision remain speculative.

In a social media statement, Wilson thanked the Supreme Court for upholding state autonomy and democracy. He also expressed gratitude to Chief Minister MK Stalin and legal colleagues for their efforts in securing this outcome. The ruling represents a pivotal shift in university governance and state rights.

