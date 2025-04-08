Supreme Court to Review Probe into 2018 Sukma Encounter Amid Ongoing Peace Efforts
The Supreme Court will hear a plea in July for an independent investigation into the 2018 Sukma encounter where 15 alleged Maoists were killed. The court intends to avoid hindering the current peace process between the government and Maoist groups, despite allegations of false claims in the petition.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court announced it will address a plea in July demanding an independent investigation into the 2018 incident in Sukma where 15 Maoists were killed. This decision comes amidst ongoing peace efforts between the government and the Maoists in the region.
A bench comprising Justices B R Gavai and Augustine George Masih remarked that such legal actions could disrupt the peace process. The plea, filed by a Telangana NGO, has been accused of demoralizing state security forces, with allegations of submitting false claims and erroneous photographs in the petition.
The banned Maoist group, weakened by recent losses, expressed willingness for unconditional peace talks, provided there is a ceasefire and cessation of anti-Naxal activities. The central and state governments are urged to facilitate a peaceful dialogue environment, as reflected by recent surrenders of 26 Maoists in Chhattisgarh.
(With inputs from agencies.)
