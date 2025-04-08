Supreme Court to Review Probe into 2018 Sukma Encounter Amid Ongoing Peace Efforts

The Supreme Court announced it will address a plea in July demanding an independent investigation into the 2018 incident in Sukma where 15 Maoists were killed. This decision comes amidst ongoing peace efforts between the government and the Maoists in the region.

A bench comprising Justices B R Gavai and Augustine George Masih remarked that such legal actions could disrupt the peace process. The plea, filed by a Telangana NGO, has been accused of demoralizing state security forces, with allegations of submitting false claims and erroneous photographs in the petition.

The banned Maoist group, weakened by recent losses, expressed willingness for unconditional peace talks, provided there is a ceasefire and cessation of anti-Naxal activities. The central and state governments are urged to facilitate a peaceful dialogue environment, as reflected by recent surrenders of 26 Maoists in Chhattisgarh.

