Santa Claus Rally Spurs Optimism in U.S. Stocks

In a positive start to the week, U.S. stock index futures edged upwards on Monday. This upward trend follows Congress's late-night approval of a government funding bill, successfully averting a shutdown that could have led to major disruptions.

The move comes just after a key inflation report showed signs of cooling, which brought relief to investors worried about interest-rate cuts. The Federal Reserve had previously revised its interest rate cut outlook to two from four in 2025, suggesting a robust economic outlook.

In corporate news, Qualcomm saw a 3% premarket rise after a favorable jury decision, while Rumble's shares surged significantly with a new major investment. Trading, expected to slow down this week due to holiday closures, comes amid historically favorable conditions for U.S. stocks, highlighted by the 'Santa Claus Rally' effect.

