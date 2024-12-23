Market Trends: Metal and Commodity Prices Update

The latest market report highlights the fluctuating prices of metals such as copper and brass, giving a detailed currency per kilogram inclusive of GST. Industry stakeholders remain vigilant due to variations in commodity rates.

In the world of metals, copper and brass are seeing varied rates. Scrap copper, for instance, is priced at Rs. 779 for cable scatters, while heavy scraps cost Rs. 773 per kg. In contrast, brass sheet cutting stands at Rs. 561 per kg, showing slight differences based on metal type.

Agricultural commodities are also under the spotlight with current sugar rates: S-30 priced between Rs. 3522 and Rs. 3632, while M-30 ranges from Rs. 3612 to Rs. 3802. Pepper and ginger, staple spices in culinary use, also add dynamic elements to this market update.

