Left Menu

Market Trends: Metal and Commodity Prices Update

This report provides insights into the current price trends of various metals and commodities, including copper, brass, aluminum, and agricultural products like sugar and pepper. The prices are specifically noted in rupees per kilogram and feature GST-inclusive rates for transparency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-12-2024 16:58 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 16:36 IST
Market Trends: Metal and Commodity Prices Update
Representative image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

The latest market report highlights the fluctuating prices of metals such as copper and brass, giving a detailed currency per kilogram inclusive of GST. Industry stakeholders remain vigilant due to variations in commodity rates.

In the world of metals, copper and brass are seeing varied rates. Scrap copper, for instance, is priced at Rs. 779 for cable scatters, while heavy scraps cost Rs. 773 per kg. In contrast, brass sheet cutting stands at Rs. 561 per kg, showing slight differences based on metal type.

Agricultural commodities are also under the spotlight with current sugar rates: S-30 priced between Rs. 3522 and Rs. 3632, while M-30 ranges from Rs. 3612 to Rs. 3802. Pepper and ginger, staple spices in culinary use, also add dynamic elements to this market update.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

 Global
2
Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

 Global
3
Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

 Turkey
4
Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024