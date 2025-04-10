Commodity Markets Surge Amid U.S. Tariff Adjustments

On Wednesday, oil prices soared after a four-year low, sparking a broader rally in commodities and equities. This came as U.S. President Donald Trump announced a temporary reduction in tariffs on numerous countries, while simultaneously increasing duties on Chinese goods.

Natural gas prices in the U.S. surged by 10%, and copper saw a nearly 3% rise after reaching an eight-month low earlier. Agricultural commodities such as soybeans saw gains, albeit in a more measured fashion due to ongoing trade concerns with China.

Major stock indexes climbed after Trump revealed a 90-day suspension on many new tariffs. However, tariffs on Chinese products were increased to 125%, underscoring the persistent trade tensions. Metals, including gold, copper, and aluminum, also saw gains amidst the evolving tariff landscape.

