Central Railway Boosts Safety with New Training Centre

The Central Railway zone has launched a cutting-edge training center for signal and telecommunication staff in Bhusawal to enhance safety, capacity, and efficiency. Inaugurated by General Manager D V Meena, the center provides advanced training equipment and hands-on experience to improve the skills crucial for modern railway operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2024 20:45 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 20:45 IST
The Central Railway zone has inaugurated a state-of-the-art training center for signal and telecommunication (S&T) staff at Manamad in the Bhusawal division, aiming to enhance safety, capacity, and efficiency. This initiative, inaugurated by General Manager D V Meena, underscores the railway's commitment to modern training approaches.

Emphasizing modernity in training, Bhusawal Divisional Railway Manager Ity Pande and Senior Divisional Signal & Telecom Engineer Vijay Khainchi were present at the ceremony. The center focuses on training staff in the S&T department dedicated to maintaining and operating railway signaling and telecommunication systems.

Equipped with advanced technology, including Factory Acceptance Tests and Siemens Interlocking Panels, the center also has received praise from the Indian Railway S&T Maintainers' Union. The IRSTMU views this development as a crucial step in addressing the skill gap as the Railways shifts from manual to electronic signaling systems.

