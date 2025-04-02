Waqf Bill to be renamed as Unified Waqf Management Empowerment, Efficiency and Development (UMEED) Bill: Rijiju.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
