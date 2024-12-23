Tragic Highway Accident Claims Three Lives in Rajasthan

A tragic accident occurred on the Jaipur-Agra National Highway in Rajasthan's Dausa district, resulting in the loss of three lives, police confirmed on Monday.

The incident took place within the jurisdiction of the Mehandipur Balaji police station, as a truck traveling from Jaipur to Bharatpur lost control and overturned, crushing a car.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Deepak Kumar Meena, reported that three passengers in the car died instantly, while two others were injured and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

(With inputs from agencies.)