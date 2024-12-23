Left Menu

Tragic Highway Accident Claims Three Lives in Rajasthan

A devastating accident on the Jaipur-Agra National Highway in Rajasthan resulted in three fatalities and injuries to two individuals when a truck overturned on their car.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 23-12-2024 22:11 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 22:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic accident occurred on the Jaipur-Agra National Highway in Rajasthan's Dausa district, resulting in the loss of three lives, police confirmed on Monday.

The incident took place within the jurisdiction of the Mehandipur Balaji police station, as a truck traveling from Jaipur to Bharatpur lost control and overturned, crushing a car.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Deepak Kumar Meena, reported that three passengers in the car died instantly, while two others were injured and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

