Instagram Influencer Apoorva Mukhija Apologizes After Backlash from Controversial Show Appearance

Instagram influencer Apoorva Mukhija, widely recognized by her online alias 'The Rebel Kid,' has publicly apologized following backlash over her comments during a controversial episode of the show 'India's Got Latent.'

Mukhija deleted her social media posts after facing online bullying, as the episode prompted severe criticism against her and fellow guest Ranveer Allahbadia. Creator Samay Raina eventually deleted all show episodes due to the uproar.

Responding to the controversy, Mukhija announced that proceeds from the show's video streams would benefit victims of violence and expressed a commitment to improvement, emphasizing she never aimed to offend her audience or fuel the negative response.

(With inputs from agencies.)