India's Automotive Industry Shifts Gears Towards Eco-Friendly Tech

The Indian automobile industry is transitioning from vehicle manufacturing to mobility solutions. The sector is adopting eco-friendly technologies such as electric vehicles, hybrids, and alternative fuels. Industry leaders are focused on sustainable mobility, facing rising costs, and showcasing innovations at the upcoming Bharat Mobility Global Expo.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2024 11:46 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 11:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian automobile industry is transforming, moving beyond traditional vehicle manufacturing to embrace mobility solutions amid debates over eco-friendly technology incentives. As sales slow post-pandemic, the industry is set to highlight its progress and innovations at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo, slated for January 2025 in Delhi-NCR.

Advanced technologies like autonomous driving, vehicle intelligence, and electrification are gaining traction, reflecting India's growing influence in the global automotive arena. Manufacturers will exhibit new models with diverse powertrains, aiming to meet the evolving demands of eco-conscious consumers and accelerate the adoption of environment-friendly vehicles.

Electric vehicles lead the charge towards sustainable mobility, but there's strong advocacy for hybrids, biofuels, and CNG. Despite rising costs, automakers are optimistic about market growth, focusing on carbon-neutral strategies and expanding the use of alternative fuels to achieve long-term environmental goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

