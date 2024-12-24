METI Celebrates Successes and Launches METI II for Inclusive Growth in Southern Mediterranean

Launched in 2020, the Mainstreaming Employment into Trade and Investment (METI) programme has made significant strides in integrating employment considerations into trade and investment policies across the Southern Mediterranean region. The initiative, funded by the European Union, aimed to promote inclusive growth, enhance regional collaboration, and build the capacity of policymakers to foster employment-driven trade strategies. After four years of impactful work, METI has set the stage for its next phase—METI II, which will expand its efforts across the region.

Over the past four years, METI has achieved remarkable progress in enhancing the alignment between trade, investment, and employment policies. Some of the key accomplishments include:

Establishing Policy Working Groups: These national forums brought together government officials, employers, and workers’ representatives to align trade and investment policies with employment objectives, ensuring that policies address regional labor market needs.

Developing Concrete Recommendations: METI used innovative methodologies to assess employment trends and support evidence-based policymaking. These recommendations helped nations tailor their policies to foster job creation and reduce unemployment.

Building Capacity: Through regional training programs and workshops, METI equipped stakeholders with the knowledge and skills necessary to implement trade policies that promote job creation and economic growth.

Fostering Regional Collaboration: By sharing best practices and strengthening regional networks, METI encouraged a collaborative approach to addressing employment challenges in the Southern Mediterranean.

Closing Event Highlights

The METI programme came to a close with a joint closing event, where national stakeholders from Southern Mediterranean countries, along with representatives from the European Union, the International Labour Organization (ILO), the International Trade Centre (ITC), and the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), came together to reflect on METI’s achievements and discuss future priorities. The event provided a platform for sharing insights and celebrating the successes of METI and its sister programme, the Trade and Investment Facilitation Mechanism (TIFM II).

Day 1: The event kicked off with a workshop on Sustainable Supply Chains and Finance, facilitated by Climate & Company, providing participants with practical tools for incorporating sustainability into trade policies.

Day 2: The focus shifted to thematic working sessions, where participants engaged in discussions on the intersection of trade, investment, and employment, drawing from their national experiences and challenges.

Day 3: High-level panel discussions featured EU, ILO, and ITC representatives, along with government officials and social partners, who reflected on METI and TIFM’s successes and outlined priorities for the upcoming METI II programme. A photo exhibition also showcased METI's milestones, offering a visual representation of its achievements across the region.

METI II: A Vision for the Future

Building on the success of METI I, the new phase of the programme, METI II, will expand its activities to additional sectors and countries, aiming to deepen the integration of employment considerations into trade and investment policies. Some key objectives of METI II include:

Expanding Reach: METI II will broaden its activities to cover more sectors and countries in the Southern Mediterranean, ensuring a wider impact on inclusive development.

Empowering Youth and Women: The new phase will place a greater emphasis on empowering young people and women, promoting their active participation in sustainable value chains.

Strengthening Regional Cooperation: METI II will continue to build on regional networks and capacity-building efforts, fostering greater collaboration among governments, employers, and workers' organizations.

Deepening Policy Integration: The programme will further integrate employment considerations into trade and investment policies, helping countries in the region achieve sustainable and inclusive economic growth.

Looking Ahead: A Continued Commitment to Inclusive Growth

Although the first phase of METI has concluded, its legacy will continue to shape policies across the Southern Mediterranean region. METI’s focus on employment-driven trade strategies has laid the groundwork for more inclusive economic growth, and with METI II on the horizon, the programme reaffirms its commitment to advancing employment-centered development across the region.

By building on the achievements of METI, METI II will ensure that the integration of trade, investment, and employment policies remains at the forefront of economic development in the Southern Mediterranean, with a particular focus on youth, women, and sustainability. The programme's ongoing work will continue to inspire collaboration, innovation, and capacity building, helping countries in the region navigate the evolving challenges of the global economy.