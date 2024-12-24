Left Menu

Sky-High Growth: Domestic Air Traffic Soars by 12% in November

Indian airlines experienced substantial growth, carrying 1.42 crore domestic passengers in November 2024, marking a nearly 12% rise compared to last year. IndiGo led the market with a 63.6% share. Air traffic demand is rising, yet on-time performance declined, impacting passengers and increasing compensation costs.

Updated: 24-12-2024 16:00 IST
In November 2024, Indian airlines transported 1.42 crore passengers on domestic routes, marking a significant climb of nearly 12% from the previous year amid increasing air travel demand. This reflects the burgeoning resurgence in domestic aviation as travelers seek to reconnect with ease.

IndiGo dominated the domestic air market, securing a commanding 63.6% share, followed by Air India with 24.4%, while Akasa Air and SpiceJet held 4.7% and 3.1%, respectively. Despite overall market growth, the on-time performance of major domestic carriers saw a noticeable decline, affecting a significant number of travelers.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) reported that IndiGo's punctuality stood at 74.5%, with Akasa Air and SpiceJet lagging at 66.4% and 62.5%. Air India and Alliance Air saw worse punctuality rates at 58.8% and 58.9%. Consequently, airlines faced increased compensation costs due to flight delays, impacting over 2 lakh passengers in November.

(With inputs from agencies.)

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

