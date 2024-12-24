Sky-High Growth: Domestic Air Traffic Soars by 12% in November

In November 2024, Indian airlines transported 1.42 crore passengers on domestic routes, marking a significant climb of nearly 12% from the previous year amid increasing air travel demand. This reflects the burgeoning resurgence in domestic aviation as travelers seek to reconnect with ease.

IndiGo dominated the domestic air market, securing a commanding 63.6% share, followed by Air India with 24.4%, while Akasa Air and SpiceJet held 4.7% and 3.1%, respectively. Despite overall market growth, the on-time performance of major domestic carriers saw a noticeable decline, affecting a significant number of travelers.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) reported that IndiGo's punctuality stood at 74.5%, with Akasa Air and SpiceJet lagging at 66.4% and 62.5%. Air India and Alliance Air saw worse punctuality rates at 58.8% and 58.9%. Consequently, airlines faced increased compensation costs due to flight delays, impacting over 2 lakh passengers in November.

