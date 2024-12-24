Left Menu

BD INS Mastermind Quiz 2024: Celebrating Excellence in Infusion Therapy Across India

BD India, in collaboration with The Infusion Nurses Society, concluded the BD INS Mastermind Quiz 2024, spotlighting exceptional nursing expertise at the 12th Annual INS National Conference. With participation from leading hospitals nationwide, the event aims to enhance infusion practices and elevate patient care across the country.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2024 17:43 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 17:43 IST
Participants at Mastermind Quiz 2024 for Nursing Professionals. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The BD INS Mastermind Quiz 2024, organized by BD India in partnership with The Infusion Nurses Society (INS), celebrated its conclusion at the 12th Annual INS National Conference. This annual national quiz event serves as a platform to honor the remarkable expertise of nursing professionals, refine knowledge, and drive innovations in infusion therapy throughout India.

Addressing the significance of the event, Atul Grover, Managing Director of BD India/South Asia, stated, 'Our annual Mastermind Quiz redirects attention to the pivotal role infusion nurses play in enhancing patient care. Continuous partnership with INS highlights our enduring commitment to advancing clinical standards and ensuring patient safety, which aligns with our mission to work with like-minded entities to elevate global health.'

The competition saw participation from over 15,000 nurses from more than 1,000 hospitals across 400 cities, commencing with challenging regional rounds in various zones including North, South Plain, South Coastal East, and West. The enthusiastic participation highlighted advanced expertise in clinical infusion practices. The grand finale took place at Yashoda Hospital, Hyderabad, recently, where Kanchi Kamakoti Child Trust Hospital, Chennai emerged victorious, followed by Medica Super Specialty Hospital, Kolkata, and AIG Hospitals, Hyderabad.

(With inputs from agencies.)

